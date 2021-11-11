salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 13.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned about 0.15% of salesforce.com worth $343,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,607. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.06 and its 200 day moving average is $254.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $232,020,407. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

