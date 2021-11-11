Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $42.35. Schrödinger shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 11,673 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 130.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

