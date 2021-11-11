SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 259,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,290. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SCYNEXIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

