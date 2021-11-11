Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. 8,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Seer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

