Semux (SEM) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $74,271.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00077840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009045 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007713 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002882 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

