SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

SNES traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 119,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,130. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

