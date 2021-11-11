Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,397. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Seres Therapeutics worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

