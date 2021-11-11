Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,397. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $695.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.
MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
