Serum (SRM) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Serum has a total market cap of $939.78 million and $129.65 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.05 or 0.00010869 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

