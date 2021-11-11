Shadows (DOWS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $1.50 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

DOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.