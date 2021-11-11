SHIBA INU Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $29.82 billion and approximately $5.54 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

