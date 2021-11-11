ShipChain Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 33% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $782,830.40 and $111.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

