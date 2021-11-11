SHPING (SHPING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $69,280.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,185,528 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

