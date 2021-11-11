Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

