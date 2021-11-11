Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SIEN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 710,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Sientra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

