Sientra’s (SIEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,599. Sientra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sientra news, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 128,089 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Sientra by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,543,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after buying an additional 1,083,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 325,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

