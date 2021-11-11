Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 238,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.