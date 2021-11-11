Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Sight Sciences stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 238,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.
In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Sight Sciences
Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
