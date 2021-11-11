Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $22.23. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 947 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05).

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $879,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.