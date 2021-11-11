Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

SIG opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.56. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.