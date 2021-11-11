Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.89, but opened at $16.35. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Signify Health shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2,939 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $4,920,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

