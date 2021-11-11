Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 440.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Silvergate Capital worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SI opened at $188.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $230.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,190 shares of company stock valued at $36,231,839. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

