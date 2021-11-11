Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Shares of NYSE SI traded up $19.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $230.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,190 shares of company stock worth $36,231,839. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

