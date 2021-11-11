Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 31,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

