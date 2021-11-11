SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.00% of SJW Group worth $113,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SJW Group stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.71. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

