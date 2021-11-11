Skyline Champion (SKY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Skyline Champion (NYSE: SKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2021 – Skyline Champion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

11/4/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $78.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Skyline Champion had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

10/20/2021 – Skyline Champion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

NYSE:SKY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.25. 14,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 2.13.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $9,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

