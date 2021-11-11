Smartshare Trading Up 0% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $494,074.24 and $10,891.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00103453 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

