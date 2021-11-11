Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 139,046 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 254.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,046 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of Vera Bradley worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

