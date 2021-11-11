Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 17,900 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,679 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,738,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.