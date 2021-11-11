Snow Capital Management LP Acquires 5,934 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

