Snow Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 296,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $618,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.