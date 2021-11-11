Snow Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

