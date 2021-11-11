Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Snow Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

