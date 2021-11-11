Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,738 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 71.7% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 52.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

