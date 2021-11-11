Snow Capital Management LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after acquiring an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 51.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

