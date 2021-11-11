Snow Capital Management LP Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.04 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,401.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

