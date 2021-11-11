Snow Capital Management LP Has $3.94 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 118,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

NYSE:CRI opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.96 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

