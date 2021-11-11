Snow Capital Management LP Purchases 91,337 Shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

