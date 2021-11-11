Snow Capital Management LP Raises Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $6,677,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $3,313,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

