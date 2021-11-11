Snow Capital Management LP Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,271 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.03.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

