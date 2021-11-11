Snow Capital Management LP Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

