Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,408 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Snowflake by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 38,034.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,669,000 after buying an additional 633,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $361.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.67. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,572 shares of company stock valued at $347,146,296 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.