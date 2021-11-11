SnowGem Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001151 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

