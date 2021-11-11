SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $23.57. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 532,379 shares.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock worth $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

