Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEYMF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company.

SEYMF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

