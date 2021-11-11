Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issues Earnings Results

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SLNO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Soleno Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.