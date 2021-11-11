SoMee.Social [OLD] Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be purchased for $0.0510 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 53,462,564 coins and its circulating supply is 53,447,375 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social [OLD]

