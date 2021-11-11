Sonar (PING) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and $276,753.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

