SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SOPH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.57. 16,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,733. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.