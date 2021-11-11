Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,712,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

