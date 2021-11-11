Spaceswap MILK2 Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 209% higher against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $280,393.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap MILK2 directly using U.S. dollars.

