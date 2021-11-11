Sparkle Loyalty 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $447.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $23,842.29 and $447.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00053520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00226392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00091868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

